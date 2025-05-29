Well, wonder no more - we’ve taken a look inside so you don’t have to sneak a peek through the windows.
The site itself has an unexpected past, it’s where the old Isle of Man Prison once stood, before relocating to Jurby in 2008. After sitting empty for over a decade, the area was transformed by Duke Travel into the buzzing, bike-mad hub it is today.
The Village now boasts 200 self-contained pods, each with two single beds, a private en-suite with shower, toilet and wash basin, plus linen, pillows and towels all provided. There’s free Wi-Fi, daily breakfast, and on-site security - all the home comforts, but with a front-row seat to the action.
Take a tour with us and step inside TT life like never before by watching the video above.