A busy fortnight of TT entertainment comes to an end this weekend, with gigs and discos set to take place across the island.
Thursday (June 5)
- Callum Rowe at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Trackside, Douglas, 3pm.
- Ollie Heath at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 3pm.
- Sean Crossley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 6pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Alex Cowley and Alex Harris at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Nash King Cole and 3 Million at North Quay, Douglas.
- Just Blame Pete at the Queen’s, Douglas.
- C U Next Friday at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Neptunes at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Spotty Dog at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Bunka at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Barefoot Revolution at the Creek, Peel.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Alice Dudley and Ed Miller Band at Port Erin Beach.
- 995 at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Lazy Daze at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Friday (June 6)
- Alex Cowley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Sean Crossley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Sean Crossley and Barefoot Revolution at North Quay, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Ian Thompson at Grain and Vine, Douglas.
- Allan Vannin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.
- The Ed Miller Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- King and Wylde at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Trevor Shimmin at Rum Baba, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Rum Baba, Ramsey.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Eject at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Alex Cowley and the Fossils at Port Erin Beach.
- Shark at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Mark Grant at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday (June 7)
- Callum Rowe at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.
- Ed Miller Band at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Shark at the Rovers, Douglas.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- John Bolton at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 7:30pm.
- Bop Katz at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Ian Thompson at the Mines, Laxey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Fireball at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Relative Impact and Electric Dreams at Port Erin Beach.
- Klevershits at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Oliver Heath at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday (June 8)
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
Tuesday (June 10)
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday (June 11)
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.