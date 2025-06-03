A busy fortnight of TT entertainment comes to an end this weekend, with gigs and discos set to take place across the island.

Thursday (June 5)

- Callum Rowe at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Trackside, Douglas, 3pm.

- Ollie Heath at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 3pm.

- Sean Crossley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 6pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Alex Cowley and Alex Harris at Mann Made, Douglas.

- Nash King Cole and 3 Million at North Quay, Douglas.

- Just Blame Pete at the Queen’s, Douglas.

- C U Next Friday at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Neptunes at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Spotty Dog at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Bunka at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Barefoot Revolution at the Creek, Peel.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Alice Dudley and Ed Miller Band at Port Erin Beach.

- 995 at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- Lazy Daze at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Friday (June 6)

- Alex Cowley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Sean Crossley at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Sean Crossley and Barefoot Revolution at North Quay, Douglas.

- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Ian Thompson at Grain and Vine, Douglas.

- Allan Vannin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas.

- The Ed Miller Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

- King and Wylde at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Trevor Shimmin at Rum Baba, Ramsey.

- Little Miss Dynamite at Rum Baba, Ramsey.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Eject at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Alex Cowley and the Fossils at Port Erin Beach.

- Shark at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Mark Grant at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9pm.

- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday (June 7)

- Callum Rowe at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Bushy’s, Douglas, 4pm.

- Ed Miller Band at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Shark at the Rovers, Douglas.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas.

- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Trevor Shimmin at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- John Bolton at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 7:30pm.

- Bop Katz at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Ian Thompson at the Mines, Laxey.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Fireball at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Eoin Molyneux at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Relative Impact and Electric Dreams at Port Erin Beach.

- Klevershits at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Oliver Heath at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday (June 8)

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

Tuesday (June 10)

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday (June 11)

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.