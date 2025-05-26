The indifferent weather has made it a tough week for TT competitors and organisers alike, with two planned sessions lost to the wet conditions.

Two qualifying sessions are planned for today (Friday) as riders try to get some much-needed time on track after only one timed session thus far this week on Wednesday night.

Schedule: Friday, May 30

QUALIFYING 2

11.15am - Mountain Road closed

12.30pm - All Roads closed

1pm - Superbike, Superstock

2.05pm - Sidecar

2.55pm - Supersport, Supertwin

4.30pm - All roads open (Except Mountain)

QUALIFYING 3

6pm - All Roads closed

6.30pm - Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machines

7.50pm - Two-lap sidecar session

All roads open no later than 9.30pm.