Two of tomorrow’s Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
Flagship vessel Manxman will travel from Douglas to Heysham as usual on Tuesday morning (January 20) at 8am, but the 1.45pm return journey back to Douglas will now no longer go ahead.
This means that the 7.15pm journey from the island back to Lancashire has also been cancelled.
The Isle of Man Government weather forecast states that south-east winds will begin at 15 to 20 miles per hour on Tuesday morning, increasing to 30 to 35 in the afternoon before gusting at 40 to 45 later on.
As things stand, the 1.45am journey from Heysham to Douglas in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 21) is set to go ahead as scheduled.