Residents are being invited to attend the first of a new series of public drop-in sessions aimed at helping households prepare for emergencies and remain safe during unexpected events.
The government series, titled ‘Isle be Ready’, will have its first session at Andreas Parish Hall on Thursday, February 12, running from 3pm to 7pm. The planned series will then see a number of sessions being held across the island throughout the year.
The sessions will bring together representatives from a range of emergency and public services, including the Isle of Man Constabulary, Ambulance Service, Emergency Planning Unit, Civil Defence, Fire and Rescue Service, Department of Infrastructure, Public Health, Coastguard and Manx Utilities.
Attendees will be able to speak directly with representatives and receive practical advice on how to prepare for emergencies, while information will cover essential items households should keep available for emergencies or severe weather events.
Steps to protect family members and pets and ways to safeguard homes and personal belongings will also form part of the talks.
Emergency planning officer Jane Kelly commented: ‘Our drop-in sessions are designed to help people to prepare for unexpected events.
‘We want residents to think about how they would cope with no power, no internet, no mains water, or during weather events that cause damage to their properties and how these things can be prevented or the impact reduced.
‘Colleagues throughout government will be attending the drop-in sessions to give advice on a wide range of topics and to help the communities be more resilient.
‘Some of the information will be helpful for people in the case of an emergency, while some will help with other day-to-day issues.
‘We would like to welcome everyone in the community to come along and have a chat with us.’
For those unable to attend in person, additional guidance and resources will be made available online.