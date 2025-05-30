Manx rider Joe Yeardsley says there are no excuses for not putting in stronger lap times at this year’s TT, thanks to significantly improved machinery.
The 28-year-old from Laxey, who made his North West 200 debut last month, is spearheading the Scott Racing team effort alongside French rider Julien Cregniot.
Yeardsley, winner of the 2023 Senior Manx Grand Prix, is riding the ex-Mike Browne Aprilia RSV4 in the Superbike, Senior, and Superstock races.
He is also lining up on a Yamaha YZF-R6 in the two Supersport TTs and an Aprilia RS 660 in the Supertwin category, where he is joined by Cregniot on similar machinery.
While he made his TT debut last year in the smaller capacity races, this year marks the first time Yeardsley will tackle the 1000cc classes around the Mountain Course.
He continues to be mentored by four-time TT winner Chris Palmer.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, Yeardsley said: ‘I just want to improve on my times from last year, as long as I keep improving, I’m happy. But if I start going backwards, I won’t be happy!
‘It’s all about improving each year. I’ve got much more competitive machinery this time, so no excuses, I’ve got to pull my finger out and get on with it.’
Reflecting on the unique experience of being a homegrown TT competitor, he added: ‘It means more to a Manx person. You drive on these roads every day going to work.
‘For people visiting, it’s always a magical place, but to us, in winter, when it’s pouring down, it’s a bit boring.
‘Still, it’s nice to get to race at home.’