Isle of Man TT race organisers have moved Saturday’s race programme to Monday to fit in another day of qualifying.
The first Supersport and Sidecar races of the week will now take place on Monday on what should have been a contingency day.
This will allow for further qualifying on Saturday.
Sunday’s schedule remains unchanged with the six-lap Superbike TT planned for 1.30pm.
Roads are due to shut at 12.30pm for qualifying this afternoon, before shutting again this evening for another session between 6 and 9.30pm.
The Mountain Road will close on tomorrow morning at 9am, with the rest of the course shutting at 10am.
Qualifying gets under way at 10.30am and will continue for the bulk of the day with roads re-opening no later 9.30pm.
On Sunday, the Mountain Road shuts at 11.30am with the rest of the course following at 12.30pm.
Roads are due to re-open no later than 5pm.
On Monday, the Mountain Road will close at 9am, with all roads closing at 10am. They are due to re-open no later than 5pm.
Wet weather has hampered organisers and competitors alike this week, with Monday and Thursday’s sessions called off because of wet weather and low cloud.
Tuesday evening went ahead as an untimed session, meaning Wednesday is the only official timed laps that competitors have undertaken until today (Friday).
Revised schedule: Saturday, May 31
9am Mountain Road closed
10am All roads closed
QUALIFYING 4
10.30am Superbike, Superstock
11.30am Supersport, Supertwin
12.30pm Sidecar
QUALIFYING 5
2pm Superbike, Superstock
2.45pm Supersport, Supertwin
4pm Sidecar
Roads re-open no later than 9.30pm
--------------------
Sunday, June 1
Race Day 1
11.30am Mountain Road closed
12.30pm All Roads closed
1.30pm RST x D3O Superbike TT Race
Roads re-open no later than 5pm
--------------------
Monday, June 2
Race Day 2
9am Mountain Road closed
10am All roads closed
10.45am Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1
2pm 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1
Roads re-open no later than 5pm