As well as plenty of food and drink on offer, there will also be entertainment provided by local performers.
The applicant says: ‘The event is designed to be a celebration of local food, drink, products and entertainment offerings therefore all activities are related to this theme.
‘It is to be a celebration of Manx culture to enhance the TT Festival by offering a further attraction, in a familiar place for visitors and locals.’
If given the go ahead, the event will be held from Saturday, May 24 from around 5pm until Friday, June 6 2025 at 10pm.
Outside of the first night, the site will open from 12pm until 10pm daily.
There will be vendors selling local produce and drinks who will remain at the event throughout but there will also be an opportunity for smaller retailers to hire spaces for a day.
Two licensed bar areas, one being run by Foraging Vintners, will be set up at the site with a focus on selling Manx produce with wide range of Manx beers, wines, spirits and cocktails.
There will also be some children’s entertainment spread throughout the event.
The applicant says: ‘The event will not just be focused on entertainment and food and drink consumption but more as a showcase of all things Manx. The ambition is to offer a flowing event which will complement but not compete with other TT established attractions.
The event will have a music stage run by Event Management Solutions with low key individual artists and unamplified group sessions taking place upon the stage during quieter times leading up to more substantial musical events in the evenings.
The applicant says: ‘We will endeavour to create is a boutique and intimate environment so the site is constructed of covered spaces and open areas with the majority of the exhibitors or traders based around the exterior of the footprint creating a ‘village green central gathering space for the visitors.’
The applicant says footfall is difficult to predict but on the basis of similar events the absolute maximum attendance expected visitors of up to 8,000 per day with it unlikely to have more than 1000 people on site at any one time.
The site will have a large marquee, open-sided for most opening times for the event, which will act as a seating area for the entertainment.
The Event Management Solutions team have been running similar events since 2009, including such events as the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, Metabolizm at the Nunnery, the Big Stage and others.
Organisers say site owners Douglas City Council will be consulted continuously over any work carried out in the development of the event.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.