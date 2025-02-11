A petition calling for the Isle of Man Government to reconsider its plans to close a number of public greenways during this year’s TT period has gained more than 300 signatures.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) recently announced that it has applied for a temporary closure order for several green lanes in Laxey, Michael, Marown, Maughold, and Lezayre.
The DoI says the measure aims to curb illegal motorcycle riding on these routes, which tends to increase during the festival.
However, the petition, which has garnered 340 signatures at the time of writing, argues that the move unfairly punishes law-abiding residents and visitors who use the greenways responsibly.
The petition, set up anonymously, states: ‘This matter is deeply personal to me and many inhabitants and visitors of the Isle of Man.
‘We frequent these greenways on a day-to-day basis to behold the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) in all its grandeur.
‘Unfortunately, due to the actions of a small minority who misuse them, a decision has been taken to close them to everyone during the TT period.
‘The local government’s decision not only tarnishes the TT experience but also hampers the daily routine of countless individuals who make use of these greenways.
‘The TT is a world-renowned motorsport event, attracting fans from across the globe.
‘An estimated 35,000 visitors fill our hotels and guest houses each year, a considerable number of whom frequent these greenways too.’
It goes on to urge the government to explore alternative solutions rather than imposing blanket closures, adding: ‘It’s important that we, as a community, don’t let the misdeeds of a small number cause such a significant impact on many.
‘Instead of enacting a blanket ban, more measured solutions should be sought to manage this issue.
‘We urge the government to reconsider their decision and keep the public greenways open, thereby enabling locals and tourists alike to continue to enjoy the TT in all its glory.
‘By signing our petition, you too can make a stand against this action and help save our beloved greenways.’
In response to concerns, the DoI has defended the decision, explaining that the selected green lanes are largely dead-end tracks leading to open hillside areas near the Mountain Course.
According to the department, previous TTs have seen an increase in illegal riding in these locations, which can cause significant damage to vulnerable landscapes.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘Green lanes are unsurfaced tracks that are used by pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists.
‘Unfortunately, in past years, riders often unfamiliar with the island have used these green lanes to access areas of land that are vulnerable to being damaged and where it is illegal to ride.
‘The particular lanes that are being considered for temporary closure have been identified by DEFA rangers as places where riders habitually enter open hillside to ride motorcycles illegally.’
The DoI added that its application was made following consultation with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and the Countryside Access Group, which includes representatives from various organisations with an interest in the island’s countryside.
‘It is intended to publish a more detailed post in due course detailing which lanes are included and more about the background for this application,’ the spokesperson said.