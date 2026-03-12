Key Bar Events Ltd has announced the popular makeshift entertainment venue will return after it was granted a licence.
The much-loved event will once again form a central part of the Isle of Man TT celebrations, bringing fans together from Thursday, May 28 at 5pm through to Saturday, June 6.
Bushy’s TT Village is set to deliver a vibrant programme of live entertainment, hospitality and race-day excitement in the centre of Douglas.
Key Bar Events directors, Harry Barbour and David Wookey, said: ‘We’re delighted to be bringing the Bushy’s TT Village back to the Villa Marina Gardens once again. Securing the licence means we can move forward with delivering the event everyone knows and loves.
‘We’re incredibly thankful for the continued support of the public over the years, as well as our sponsors, management team, staff, local contractors and suppliers. Their commitment and hard work help make the TT Village such a special part of the festival.’
Bushy’s TT Village organisers are now launching a recruitment drive to help run the event and say it brings significant opportunities for local employment with recruitment now underway across a range of roles including bar staff, event support teams, operational positions and hospitality team members.
Mr Barbour and Mr Wookey are urging people interested in getting involved in the village to get in touch.
They said: ‘We’re also looking forward to welcoming new team members this year and encourage anyone interested in working in a fast-paced, fun and sociable environment during TT to come forward and join us.’
Locals and visitors can once again expect a packed schedule of live acts, sets from DJ Neil Cowie, a diverse range of food outlets and retailers and a large screen broadcasting the live racing.
The site will also feature six bars, ensuring plenty of space to relax, socialise and soak up the unique atmosphere.
With last year’s attendance in the region of 90,000, organisers anticipate an even greater turnout this year.
Entry will be £3.50 for an all-day pass for over-18s, with under-18s admitted free when accompanied by a responsible adult until 9pm. Dogs on leads will also be welcome on site until 9pm, to ensure the venue a welcoming environment for everyone.
Further details on the full entertainment schedule, food vendors and additional attractions will be revealed in the coming weeks.
