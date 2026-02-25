Just over a year after members of the Queensland Manx Society attended the Warwick Celtic Festival, with the intention of revitalising their organisation and giving it new life, plans are now firmly in place for the 2027 Queensland Manx Viking Festival.
The society has been continuously serving Australians of Manx Heritage and ‘kindred folk’ since 1914, as well as providing assistance for Manx newcomers and visitors.
Attending the Warwick Celtic Festival in Queensland, the society had clear goals: to secure it’s future, attract younger members and build long term financial stability.
At a meeting in Shorncliffe last weekend, attended by supporters from Bundaberg and Maryborough, plans were officially locked in for the Viking festival to take place on April 17 and 18, 2027.
The event is set to become Brisbane’s leading aquatic Viking-themed celebration.
Organisers are preparing rowing races featuring Viking-style boats similar to those seen in Peel, alongside Welsh and Irish longboats, currachs, coracles, indigenous canoes and Polynesian outriggers.
Authentic Viking camps will form a major part of the program, supported by established Viking and re-enactment groups who will deliver living history displays, crafts, combat demonstrations and Celtic-themed performances.
The Queensland Manx Society want the event to have a strong youth focus. Schools and scout groups are expected to participate, giving children the opportunity to explore and celebrate their heritage.
With plans well underway and the festival taking shape, organisers are now looking for people who can support the event.
Historians, musicians, actors, rowers and volunteers are invited to get involved.
Coordinators are also being sought in areas including boat building, sponsorship, grants, Aboriginal heritage, public relations and business planning.
In addition, plans are underway to launch TT tribute exhibitions and tours, celebrating the Isle of Man’s iconic motorcycle racing legacy.
Organisers say community interest has been overwhelming, and preparations are already at full throttle.