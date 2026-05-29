Two people have been arrested after being caught cycling on the Mountain Road.
Cycling on the Mountain Road is prohibited during the TT period and is widely considered unsafe even outside the festival.
The Isle of Man Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit confirmed that two people had been arrested.
In a social media post, the unit said: ‘Two arrested for cycling on the Mountain Road in the area of Windy Corner.
‘There is clear signage across the Mountain Road areas not to cycle on the Mountain section of the course.’