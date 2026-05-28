TT organisers have announced an updated race week schedule following the cancellation of the Sidecar races.
The majority of the solo schedule remains the same, with the most notable change occurring on Wednesday.
The second Superstock race was originally due to set off from Glencrutchery Road at 1.30pm. But it has now been brought forward several hours and will instead get underway at 10.45am, when the second Sidecar contest was previously meant to take place.
The same day’s solo practice lap has also moved from 3.30pm to the earlier time of 2pm.
AMENDED SCHEDULE
RACE DAY ONE
Saturday, May 30: 9am – Mountain section only begins to close 10am – Full TT Mountain Course closed 10.45am – RL360 Superstock TT Race 1 – [3 laps] 9.30pm – All roads will re-open no later than --------
RACE DAY TWO
Sunday, May 31: 11am – Mountain Section only begins to close 12.30pm – Full TT Mountain Course closed 1.30pm – RST Superbike TT – [6 laps] 6.30pm – All roads will re-open no later than --------
Monday, June 1: Rest day --------
RACE DAY THREE
Tuesday, June 2: 9am – Mountain Section only begins to close 10am – Full TT Mountain Course closed 10.45am – Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 – [4 laps] 2.15pm – Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 1 – [3 laps] 3.50pm – Solo Practice – [1 lap] 5pm – All roads will re-open no later than --------
RACE DAY FOUR
Wednesday, June 3: 9am – Mountain Section only begins to close 10am – Full TT Mountain Course closed 10.45am – RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 – [3 laps] 2pm – Solo Practice – [1 lap] 5pm – All roads will re-open no later than --------
Thursday, June 4: Rest day -------
RACE DAY FIVE
Friday, June 5: (bank holiday) 9am – Mountain Section only begins to close 10am – Full TT Mountain Course closed 10.45am – Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 2 – [4 laps] 2pm – Carole Nash Sportbike TT Race 2 – [3 laps] 4pm – Senior TT Practice – [1 lap] 9.30pm – All roads will re-open no later than --------
RACE DAY SIX
Saturday, June 6: 9am – Mountain Section only begins to close 10am – Full TT Mountain Course closed 11am – Milwaukee Senior TT – [6 laps] 9.30pm – All roads will re-open no later than