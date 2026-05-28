The Mountain Road has closed following what police described as ‘several incidents’ along the route.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the closure shortly after 5pm on Thursday.
In a statement posted online, police said: ‘The A18 Mountain Road is currently closed for the entirety of the route due to several incidents.’
The road had only reopened at around 1.30pm earlier this afternoon after a previous closure linked to another incident.
During the earlier closure, the route was shut between Ramsey Hairpin and the Bungalow.
Today is a rest day at the TT, meaning the Mountain Course is not due to close for qualifying sessions.
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