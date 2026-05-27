Michael Dunlop was in scintillating form on Wednesday as he lowered the TT’s Supersport lap record on three separate occasions.
On the event’s maiden Wednesday afternoon session he posted a lap of 17m 38.552s (128.315mph) on the Ducati V2 before lowering it twice in the evening.
After stopping the watch at 17:34.863 (128.764mph) on his first lap of the evening session, he then went quicker again with a lap of 17 minutes 28.401 seconds (129.557mph). This was despite a strengthening wind around the Mountain Course.
The official lap record of 17:21.605 was set by Dunlop on a Yamaha R6 in 2023.
Dean Harrison and Paul Jordan were the next two quickest riders in the Supersport class this evening, both lapping at 125mph-plus.
Jamie Coward continues to impress on the Padgett’s Paton after a year away from the TT. He went round in 18 minutes 53.488 seconds (119.832mph) on Wednesday evening.
He was quickest in the Sportbike session, with Czech rider Michal Dokoupil second fastest on the Indi Racing Aprilia with a lap of 117.713mph.
In the big bikes, Dean Harrison was fastest with a lap of 16 minutes 55.821 seconds (133.712mph) on his Honda.
Peter Hickman second quickest with a lap of 17:08.697 (132.039mph).
Josh Brookes was fastest Superstock machine with a first lap of 17:09.444 (131.9431mph).
Santon’s Mikey Evans, who came off early in the session at Greeba Castle, hopes to be discharged from hospital later this evening (Wednesday). His team confirmed that no breaks, soft tissue damage or injuries to his head or spine.
There is no action planned on the Mountain Course on Thursday, with Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirming it would remain a rest day as planned.
Qualifying resumes on Friday morning, with roads closing at 10am.