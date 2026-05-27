Jurby brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe were involved in the red-flag incident that halted Wednesday evening’s TT qualifying session.
The pair’s outfit crashed shortly after Crosby leap during the first lap of the sidecars’ session.
Both are reported to be conscious and talking and have been taken to Noble’s Hospital by ambulance.
The Crowes’ dad Nick later posted on social media: ‘Although they have fractures and a head injury, and they are sedated at the minute, there is no risk to their lives.
‘I will update you all when I know more - thanks for all your concern.’
A separate incident also occurred earlier on in the evening at Doran's Bend. A further update on that will be issued in due course.
The roads open car is now leaving St Ninian's to begin opening the roads on the Mountain Course. All roads are expected to be opened by 10pm.