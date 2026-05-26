TT 2026 continues today (Wednesday) with afternoon and evening qualifying sessions.
Organisers will be hoping for a smooth run today, with roads closing on the Mountain Road at 11.15am and the rest of the course at 12.30pm.
Qualifying gets underway at 1pm with the Supersport and Sportbikes first on course.
The Sidecars follow at 2.05pm, with the Superbike and Superstock machines at 3pm.
Roads, with the exception of the Mountain section, will open for a short period no later than 4.30pm. The full course will then close again at 6pm ahead of this evening’s qualifying session.
The big bikes will lead that away at 6.30pm, with the Supersport and Sportbikes at 7.20pm.
The sidecars, once again, round out the evening at 8.15pm.
The weather is fine and mostly sunny today, with moderate easterly winds strengthening later this evening.
Schedule: Wednesday, May 27
11.15am Mountain Road closes
12.30pm Whole of Mountain Course closes
Qualifying 2
1pm Supersport/Sportbike
2.05pm Sidecars
3pm Superbike/Superstock
4.30pm All roads will re-open no later than expect for Mountain section
6pm Full Mountain Course closed
Qualifying 3
6.30pm Superbike/Superstock
7.20pm Supersport/Sportbike
8.15pm Sidecars