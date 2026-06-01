Eagle-eyed TT fans may have noticed that a familiar feature is missing from the Grandstand this year.
The rows of national flags, which traditionally fly above the TT Grandstand and represent the various nationalities of competitors taking part in the races, have not been erected ahead of this year's festival.
Their absence has prompted questions from spectators, with some fans expressing disappointment on social media and querying why the display has not returned.
Responding to concerns, political member for motorsport Sarah Maltby MHK explained that the decision was linked to safety issues identified during an inspection of the Grandstand infrastructure.
Mrs Maltby said she had been informed by the TT Site Manager on April 13 that the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) had carried out an inspection and found damage to the structure surrounding the flagpoles.
She said: 'The building is maintained by the DOI. I was informed on 13th April by the TT Site Manager that the DOI had carried out an inspection and found that the structure around the poles was damaged and needed to be removed.
'This was not optional, it was based on the direction from the DOI.'
The MHK said she understood the disappointment felt by some fans but stressed that the decision had been made on safety grounds.
Mrs Maltby added that she would support efforts to replace the infrastructure.
She said: 'I will, of course, be supporting the business case that the DOI submits to Treasury by way of a supporting statement to have the infrastructure replaced.
'However, I have no control over when that process will take place, as I am not part of either the DOI or Treasury.’
The flags have long been a recognisable part of the TT Grandstand during race fortnight, providing a colourful display reflecting the international nature of the event.