A number of Isle of Man hospitality businesses are offering discounted food and drink to TT marshals after an initiative helped bring more than 40 venues together under a single scheme for the 2026 races.
The effort, led by Isle of Man technology platform Dazzler in partnership with the TT Marshals organisation, sees participating cafés, restaurants and pubs offering deals during the TT period to recognise the contribution of the volunteer marshals who help keep the event running safely.
Now in its second year, the scheme has grown since its launch shortly after Dazzler’s introduction in April 2025, with organisers saying the aim is to make it easier for marshals to find and access offers already being provided by businesses across the Island.
Most participating venues are offering 10% off dine-in food purchases for marshals, with some providing discounts of up to 15%.
Rather than a new standalone programme, the initiative aggregates existing local offers and displays them in one place, with participating businesses clearly marked on Dazzler’s platform through dedicated listings and banners highlighting marshal discounts and terms.
The company says this approach has also helped increase visibility for participating venues during one of the island’s busiest visitor periods, with businesses benefiting from improved listing prominence and discovery within the platform.
A Dazzler spokesperson said the idea was first discussed with TT Marshals shortly after the platform launched, with the aim of centralising information that was previously spread across individual venues and informal arrangements.
Since then, the scheme has expanded to include new participants alongside businesses that already offered marshal discounts on an informal basis.
Alongside TT-period offers, discussions are also ongoing about extending the scheme beyond the races, with the long-term aim of building a year-round network of businesses supporting the marshal community.
Dazzler founder and chief executive Martin Aram said the initiative was designed to recognise the role of marshals while supporting local hospitality businesses.
‘TT Marshals are an essential part of what makes the Isle of Man TT possible,’ he said. ‘The level of dedication, commitment and volunteer effort they give every year is extraordinary.
‘We wanted to make it easier for marshals to discover and access offers from local hospitality businesses, while also helping promote the businesses supporting them.
‘Many venues already support marshals in some form each year, but by bringing everything together into one place through Dazzler, we can improve visibility, accessibility and awareness for everyone involved.’
TT Marshals Office Administrator Natalie Nolan said the scheme had helped simplify access to offers for volunteers.
‘The TT Marshals dedicate a huge amount of time and commitment each year to help deliver the Isle of Man TT safely, and the support shown by local hospitality businesses across the Island is always greatly appreciated,’ she said.
‘Working with Dazzler for a second year has helped make these offers far easier for marshals to find in one central place, while also helping showcase the businesses supporting the marshal community.
‘We’re also excited to continue discussions around expanding awareness of the year-round marshal discount scheme and encouraging even more businesses to get involved in supporting our volunteers.’