TT organisers could be in for another tough week if the latest weather forecast from Ronaldsway Met Office is correct.
‘Mixed’ would be the word that would best describe the next few days, with showery weather punctuated by dry spells.
Tuesday is an example of this with a largely cloudy start likely to bring outbreaks of rain. Conditions are meant to improve as the day wears on, but with an ongoing risk of showers.
This is likely to bring disruption to a race-day schedule that organisers hope to run three races within, after moving Saturday’s postponed Superstock race to Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, which should see the second Superstock race of the week, looks to have a small pocked of good weather in the afternoon with rain forecast for the morning and the evening. Strong winds will also develop as the day continues.
The forecast for Thursday’s rest/contingency day isn’t much better with blustery showers predicted.
What should be the penultimate race day on bank holiday Friday should be largely cloudy and mainly dry to start, but again there is an increased risk of showers as the day progresses.
On what should be Senior Race Day on Saturday, the forecast is marginally more optimistic, with occasional outbreaks of rain at first clearing to become mainly fair in the afternoon.