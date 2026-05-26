The A18 Mountain Road has now fully re-opened after a crash earlier today.
The northern section of the A18 was closed for approximately two hours as emergency services attended the scene.
The start of the TT period has now seen the Mountain Road closed three times, with two closures taking place on Saturday (May 23) also due to crashes.
TT 2026 resumes this evening (Tuesday) with the first timed qualifying session of this year’s festival.
To follow updates of Mountain Road closures, you can view our live blog below.