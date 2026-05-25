The TT Funfair returns this week on Douglas promenade with a new ride.
The promenade walkway on Loch and Harris promenades will close shortly as the fair sets up this week and will officially open on Thursday, running until Sunday, June 7.
Last year’s star attraction was the Booster Maxx which is the tallest transportable looping ride in the UK and will return. But there will also be a new ride with the Jumping Crazy Frog.
The fair has been around for 35 years and operators De Koning Funfairs and Taylors Cumbria Amusements will offer up extreme rides and others for the youngsters.
They say: ‘We can’t wait to be back in Douglas, adding to the atmosphere that makes the Isle of Man TT so special in 2026.
‘This year we are bringing a great mix of attractions for everyone to enjoy. The Worldwide Waltzers return with a fresh modern feel, brighter lighting, upgraded sound, and plenty of speed.
‘New for 2026, we are introducing the Jumping Crazy Frog, a fun and lively ride that is sure to be a hit with all ages.
‘Booster Maxx will also be back as one of our headline rides, offering a real thrill as the tallest transportable looping ride in the UK. Alongside these, you will find all the favourites including Dodgems, children’s rides, game stalls, and much more for the whole family.
The fair will open from 4pm-10pm on Thursday, 12pm-11pm on Friday and Saturday and 12pm-10pm on Sunday.
It will open from 12pm-10pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, then from 12pm-11pm on the Friday and Saturday and 12pm-9pm on the final day on Sunday, June 7.
The rides are all paid for through tokens which are £1.20 each. The reverse bungee is 15 tokens and the Booster Maxx 12 tokens. The new Crazy Frog ride is five tokens. Most other rides are between three to six tokens to ride. Food and game stalls are paid by cash.