Two people remain in hospital in the UK after eight spectators and a rider were injured in a crash during Monday’s TT practice sessions.
The incident happened at the exit of Parliament Square, at the junction of Albert Road and Waterloo Road, during Monday lunchtime’s untimed practice session for Superstock and Superbike machines.
Seven of those injured, including rider Martin Morris, have since been discharged, but two people were flown to the UK for treatment and remain in hospital.
In a statement, Isle of Man TT Races said: ‘Two spectators remain in hospital and continue to receive treatment. The competitor and all other spectators involved have now been discharged from hospital.’
This includes prohibiting spectator viewing in the Parliament Square area, although it remains unclear how large the restricted zone will be. Organisers said a map detailing the prohibited viewing area would be released later on Tuesday.
Organisers said a wider review would also take place to consider longer-term measures.
The statement continued: ‘The review has involved detailed consideration of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the wider operational environment.
‘While the multi-agency investigation process will continue, a number of immediate measures have been identified and implemented ahead of any further activity on the Course this evening.
‘The safety of competitors, spectators, marshals, officials and all those involved in the event remains our highest priority.
‘Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident, together with their families and friends. We would also like to once again thank the marshals, medical teams, emergency and hospital services and all personnel who responded so quickly and professionally.’
A red flag was issued at around 1.30pm on Monday in response to the incident. The session was immediately stopped and all activity around the Mountain Course suspended.
The decision was later taken to suspend all further racing activity for the remainder of Monday.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan posted about the incident on social media.
He said: ‘Very concerned and shocked to hear about such a serious incident in Ramsey at the start of TT 2026. I know more details will follow, but our thoughts and prayers should now be with the injured and those working to treat them.’