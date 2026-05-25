What should be the penultimate day of racing at TT 2026 on Friday has been delayed because an RTC on the Mountain Road.
The incident happened around 8am and has caused an hour’s delay to proceedings.
The Mountain Road will remain shut, but the rest of the course will now not shut until 11am.
A one-lap practice lap will follow at 11.30am followed, by a three-lap Supersport race at 12.45pm.
A two-lap Sportbike race takes place at 3.15pm, with the four-lap Senior TT rounding out the day’s action at 5.15pm.
All roads will re-open no later than 9.30pm.