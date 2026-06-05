The road traffic collision, involving a single motorcycle, happened at Brandywell at around 8am. Thankfully, the incident was not serious, but it resulted in a one-hour delay to racing.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The weather is looking good today (Friday) and we want people to enjoy what the Island and TT have to offer, but we are reminding everyone to be responsible.
‘We have had one motorbike off at Brandywell this morning. Thankfully it is not too serious, but work had to be carried out in the background to ensure the road could be handed back to the Clerk of the Course.
‘It is important that people do not contribute to further disruption. We are asking riders and drivers to ride and drive to the conditions, stay within their limits and make decisions that keep themselves and others safe.
‘Crashing and damaging infrastructure, spilling oil on the course or entering closed roads all have significant impacts on the running of racing and on the emergency and partner services who respond to incidents. Please make sensible choices that help keep the event running safely and smoothly.’
The force spokesperson said: ‘After yesterday’s cancelled racing, we know people will be keen to get out and enjoy the action today, but please do not enter closed roads at any time.
‘Riding, driving or even walking onto a closed road places you and others at risk and you may be placed before the next available court.
‘It puts riders, spectators, marshals and yourself in danger, and it has wider impacts on the running of racing. We will continue to work with marshals to prosecute individuals who enter closed roads, particularly where people are put at risk. Please do not ruin today’s racing by making unsafe choices.’