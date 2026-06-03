A man was arrested after being caught speeding three times in a single day, including one occasion when he was recorded travelling at 80mph in a 50mph zone.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said the man appeared in court on Wednesday after being stopped for speeding on three separate occasions, with officers arresting him following the third incident.
The case has prompted the police to issue a fresh warning to residents and visitors, reminding them that repeated speeding offences can result in arrest and a court appearance.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Our officers are in constant radio communication with each other, and information is shared quickly across the force, meaning you will be caught.
As part of the latest warning, officers also said they have seen a significant increase in the number of people over the legal limit for drink or drugs who are still choosing to ride motorcycles or drive vehicles.
‘You must be in the best possible condition to be on the roads,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Impairment affects judgement, reactions and awareness, and the consequences can be life-changing. Think about your actions before you ride or drive while impaired.
‘We are asking riders and drivers to make the right choices. Do not end your TT with a fine, points, a night in a cell or something far worse.
‘The vast majority of people enjoy TT, respect the limits and appreciate what the island has to offer. A small number show a clear disregard for their own safety and for others.’