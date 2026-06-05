The red-flagged Senior TT will hopefully take place on Saturday afternoon.
Race control said at the time of the transfer he was talking and conscious.
The Senior will be re-run at midday, again over four laps.
Roads will close on the Mountain Road at 9am with the rest of the Course closing at 10am.
A sighting lap will then take place at 10.45am ahead of the Senior.
The festival’s Blue Riband race will hopefully be followed at 3pm by a three-lap Sportbike contest.
An update from organisers added: ‘Following an improvement in the forecast for Saturday, and with heavy showers and low cloud now expected on Sunday, the Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE has confirmed that the contingency period previously identified for Sunday will not be utilised.
‘As a result, and due to the remaining weather windows available within the event schedule, the RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 has been cancelled and will not take place at this year’s event.’
The latest weather forecast from the Ronaldsway Met Office reads: ‘Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue through the [Saturday] morning with strong southeast winds.
‘Around midday the precipitation will largely dry out and with cloud mostly lifting. The southeast winds will ease to become light in the afternoon, top temperature 15°C.’