TT organisers have confirmed that the Senior Race will not be restarted this evening (Friday) after being red flagged on the second lap.
The hope is now to reschedule the race for tomorrow (Saturday).
The Senior was halted just before 7pm when an as yet unnamed rider came off at the 11th milestone at the end of Cronk-y-Voddy straight.
Organisers say the rider was conscious and talking and has been taken to Noble’s Hospital by Airmed.
Explaining why the race couldn’t be restarted, an update released by organisers said: ‘The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that once the management of the incident concludes, the available time remaining within the road closure period would not permit a restart of the Miilwaukee Senior TT at a four-lap race distance.’
A special tribute lap to Joey Dunlop being undertaken by his nephew Michael is expected to take place at 8pm with roads remaining closed until after that.
An updated schedule for tomorrow is expected to be confirmed later.