TT spectators had another chance to mingle with Hollywood royalty at the Grandstand on Senior Race Day.
Keanu Reeves, best known for his roles as Neo in the sci-fi franchise The Matrix and as hitman John Wick, was spotted at the Paddock this afternoon where he agreed to pose for photographs with fans.
The Canadian movie star’s appearance at the TT came just days after another Hollywood A-lister, Brad Pitt, made a flying visit to the island to enjoy Tuesday’s race action.
Reeves is well-known bike fan and co-founded bespoke motorcycle manufacturing firm Arch.
It’s been reported that his Arch racing team are aiming to compete at the TT.
This image of him at the Paddock was captured by e-gaming executive and digital content creator Frank Schuengel.