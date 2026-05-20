There were 32 road traffic collisions recorded during the TT 2025 period, a reminder of the risks on the island’s roads, as the Isle of Man Constabulary launches its annual road safety campaign ahead of TT 2026.
With just days to go until this year’s event gets underway, officers are urging riders and drivers to take personal responsibility for the choices they make on the roads, as the island prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for qualifying and race week.
The new campaign, titled ‘How Will Your TT End? You Choose…’, builds on previous safety messaging and encourages all road users to think carefully about their behaviour throughout the TT period.
It asks motorists and riders to consider the consequences of their decisions, with a focus on protecting themselves, their passengers and others, and ensuring everyone returns home safely.
Superintendent Danny Rotchell said the approach continues to build on previous campaigns, while reinforcing a clear enforcement message.
‘Building on the success of previous road safety campaigns where we have been asking people to “Know your limits”, this year is “You Choose’,” he said.
‘We want everyone to come and enjoy the TT experience and make it home safely by making sensible decisions, and to choose how your TT will end.
‘Whilst we are specifically highlighting road safety issues through our latest campaign, our policing approach is wider than that; we are going into the TT with a clear message that we will be firm but fair with everyone.’
The Constabulary confirmed that during the 2025 TT period, officers dealt with 32 collisions resulting in slight and serious injuries, while a further 65 incidents including damage-only crashes were recorded.
Police also highlighted ongoing trends showing males aged over 50 remain the most common group involved in serious injury collisions.
Sergeant Lee Wright of the Roads Policing Unit said a combination of visible and covert policing would again be deployed across the island during this year’s event.
‘Over the TT period we will deploy both marked and unmarked units around the course and across the island to robustly enforce road traffic laws and aim to reduce collisions on the open roads,’ he said.
‘Speeding, drink and drug driving, dangerous and careless driving will not be tolerated, and we will actively target those who choose to commit these offences and put other road users at risk.
‘We want everyone to enjoy the TT and get home safely without any injuries or convictions, and we urge everyone to make good choices.’
Enforcement figures from last year’s event included 22 positive roadside drug tests, nine positive drink or unfit driving results, three arrests for dangerous driving, 226 speeding offences and 44 cases of driving without due care and attention.
The wider road safety partnership will again support the campaign throughout the TT period.
Road Safety Operations Manager Berni Low said teams will be active both on and off-island to reinforce the message.
‘Our Road Safety team will again this year be travelling on the boats to the United Kingdom as well as being based at the TT Grandstand to help spread our campaign message “You choose”,’ she said.
‘We want everyone to enjoy the TT, but everyone needs to make the right choice when it comes to how they ride, how they behave and, more importantly, making it home to loved ones safely.’
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed its support for the initiative, adding that it wishes everyone a safe TT.