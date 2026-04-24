A French food entrepreneur is set to bring a taste of Brittany to the Isle of Man during this year’s TT period, with a pop-up offering traditional crêpes and galettes in Castletown.
Vendor Cécilia Lamarque, who runs the food truck business ‘Food So Good’, will be on the island from Monday, May 25 to Sunday, June 7, serving food between 11.30am and 2pm.
The initiative aims to create what Cécilia describes as ‘a little bridge between two Celtic lands’, combining Breton culinary traditions with locally sourced ingredients.
A motorcycle enthusiast, she said her decisio n to establish a presence on the Isle of Man was driven by both personal and professional interests.
After first developing the concept in 2024 with her husband, she has continued to expand the project independently in 2025, despite the logistical challenges of operating abroad while managing three children and family life.
Talking about what will be on offer at the pop-up, Cécilia said: ‘I mainly offer crêpes and galettes, with a mix of classic and indulgent recipes.
‘The idea is to highlight simple, high-quality food inspired by Brittany, using carefully selected ingredients and no imports (I could, but I don’t want to).
‘I also choose to work with local producers as much as possible. Going local isn’t just an “easy” choice, it also means adapting to different products, sometimes new ways of working and rethinking your cooking.’
In addition to the pop-up, she is also providing catering for French rider Timothée Monot’s team during the 2026 TT, and plans to return later in the year to cater for Stéphane Bednarek at the Manx Grand Prix. This will mark her third year working on the island.
Cécilia typically operates within Brittany, but said her first experience of the Isle of Man left a strong impression.
‘I only manage events in Brittany; the Isle of Man and the TT period was only planned for one year, 2024, but it was love at first sight,’ she said.
‘It’s an experience that pushes you to excel, demands a great capacity for adaptation, and allows you to meet very enriching people. Repeating it in future years was a given.’
The concept also incorporates what she describes as a ‘Celtic touch’, blending Breton culinary identity with Manx produce.
‘The Celtic touch is a direct link between my region and yours, combining local produce from the Isle of Man while maintaining my very Breton style,’ Cécilia added.
‘It’s always a pleasure to cook with quality products, and it’s also a way for me to celebrate our shared roots, which aren’t so different after all.’