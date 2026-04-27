A new motorsport-themed venue, Motor Isle Bar and Grill, has marked a key milestone with a VIP preview night held ahead of its official opening in Douglas.
The event brought together a mix of invited guests, including friends, local residents, and first-time visitors, offering an early look at the venue and the experienced of a fully operational service, with food and drinks being served as the team prepares for its full launch on Saturday, May 2.
During the evening, owner Chris Beauman outlined the vision behind Motor Isle and the work involved in bringing the concept to life.
Mr Beauman originally developed the ‘3 Wheeling’ brand and has been heavily involved in sponsoring sidecar racing for the TT, as well as the newly named Motor Isle Billown Circuit for the southern 100.
Motor Isle Ltd holds the lease on the premises, with the venue being the first stage of developing the wider Motor Isle brand. The concept is a Bar and Grill, which will serve fresh, American diner-style food, alongside a varied drinks offering.
The venue also features a high-spec tech setup and will be showing a wide range of sports with a focus on motorsport.
A spokesperson from Motor Isle commented: ‘The VIP night was a mix of friends, familiar faces and new ones from across the island, and it was the kind of night where you could feel it all coming together.
‘The kitchen was moving, drinks were flowing and the room was full of conversation. It was the first real taste of the atmosphere we’ve been building towards.
‘We can’t wait to welcome you through the doors over the next couple of weeks and let you experience it for yourself.’
From Saturday, May 2, Motor Isle will be open from 9am to midnight during the week, until 2am on Friday’s and Saturday’s, and until 11pm on Sunday’s.