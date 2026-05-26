TT 2026 resumes this evening (Tuesday) with the first timed qualifying session of this year’s festival.
Prior to that most competitors had got several laps in during the morning’s untimed practice session, in what many described as ‘perfect conditions’.
The Mountain Road will close at 4.45pm, with the rest of the course closing at 6pm.
The Superbike and Superstock machinery will be first in action tonight at 6.30pm, with the Supersport and Sportbike session at 7.20pm.
The sidecars round out the session at 8.15pm with roads due to open no later than 9.30pm.
This evening and tonight will be dry with clear spells, as the mainly moderate wind turns to the east.
Minimum temperature no lower than 14°C.
Schedule: Tuesday, May 26
4.45pm Mountain Road closes
6pm Whole of Mountain Course closes
6.30pm Superbike/Superstock
7.20pm Supersport/Sportbike
8.15pm Sidecars