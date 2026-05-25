TT organisers have confirmed that eight spectators required hospital treatment after a bike collided with barriers in Ramsey.
The incident happened at the junction of Albert Road and Waterloo Road during Monday lunchtime’s untimed practice session for Superstock and Superbike machines.
The rider involved was taken to Noble’s Hospital with leg injuries.
A statement released by organisers on Monday evening said: ‘A red flag was issued around 1.30pm in response to an incident during the opening free practice session of the TT.
‘The session was immediately stopped and all activity around the Mountain Course was suspended to allow for serious incident response procedures to be enacted.
‘The incident occurred on the exit of Parliament Square, and involved a single competitor and a number of spectators.
‘The competitor was taken to Noble’s Hospital and is currently reported as conscious and talking with leg injuries, and continues to receive further treatment.
‘Eight spectators were identified as requiring treatment.
‘All were reported as conscious, and were transferred to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
‘To ensure the incident was managed as effectively as possible, the decision was made to suspend any further racing activity for the remainder of the day.
‘In accordance with the event’s standard operating procedures, an investigative process is now underway involving race, medical and safety personnel.
‘The Isle of Man TT Races would like to thank the marshals, medical teams, emergency services, Manx Care and all personnel that supported with the response to today’s incident, and our thoughts continue to be with those involved.’