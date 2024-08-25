A local biker who was riding at 90mph in a 50mph area during the TT period will be ordered to appear in court.
Gary David Rickwood sent a postal admission to speeding but magistrates ruled that he must appear in court as there is a possibility of a ban.
A disqualification can only be imposed when a defendant is present in court.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a police officer was on an unmarked motorcycle, riding between Kirk Michael and Bishopscourt, on June 4, just before 3pm.
He saw 55-year-old Rickwood riding in excess of the 50mph speed limit.
They exited Ballaugh and the officer reported that he recorded the defendant’s speed as reaching 90mph at one point.
He contacted other officers who stopped Rickwood in Sulby.
The defendant, who lives at Main Road, Kirk Michael, said: ‘I didn’t realise I was that fast. I have no excuse.’
In written mitigation sent to the court on Thursday, August 22, he said that the area was normally derestricted and that it had been an honest mistake.
Magistrates decided that there is a possibility of disqualification and adjourned the case until September 19, when Rickwood must appear in court in person.