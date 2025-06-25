Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has described Isle of Man TT competitors as ‘another breed’ during a rare appearance on a podcast.
The double Oscar winner, known for roles in Se7en, Fight Club and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, spoke about the TT in this week’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by fellow actor Dax Shepard and co-host Monica Padman.
The wide-ranging two-and-a-half-hour conversation touched on a number of topics, including golf, which led to discussion of the Netflix documentary Full Swing, produced by Box to Box Films.
At this point, Pitt revealed he had recently worked with the same production company on a new project about the TT Races, alongside actor Channing Tatum.
He said: ‘We just did one [series] with them for the Isle of Man TT. Four episodes with Channing’s company and then Channing is going to do a film.’
Box to Box Films is known for producing titles such as Drive to Survive and Tour de France: Unchained.
When Shepard asked if Pitt had been to the Isle of Man, he replied: ‘I’ve never been. This is the most insane race, absolutely insane.’
When asked if he was taking part, Pitt laughed and said: ‘No, no! These guys are another breed.’
Shepard responded: ‘I’ve told you about this. A couple of people die in every single race.’
Pitt added: ‘Not last year. But even the MotoGP guys go “uh uh, those guys are f****** nuts”. It’s crazy, crazy.’
The conversation continued with a discussion of their shared interest in motorcycle racing and the MotoGP.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Amazon MGM Studios had acquired the TT film and docuseries package, starring and produced by Channing Tatum.
The project includes a feature film, produced by Tatum and Pitt, which will be directed by Reid Carolin (Magic Mike, Dog) from a script he co-wrote with Jason Keller (Ford v Ferrari) and Bryan Johnson. The docuseries is also being produced by Tatum’s company, Free Association, and Pitt’s company, Plan B, alongside Entertainment 360 and European studio Mediawan, with support from Entourage Ventures.
Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street star Tatum visited the Isle of Man during the 2023 TT. He was photographed at the Ginger Hall pub and was seen meeting riders at the Grandstand.
When the film and docuseries were announced, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said: ‘This docuseries and film will further offer the chance to remove geographical barriers and showcase the TT to a truly global audience.
‘This level of visibility will bring wider benefits for the Isle of Man, including additional investment as well as ensuring the long-term sustainability of the event itself.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for motorsport at the Department for Enterprise, added: ‘This film and docuseries package will provide the opportunity to share this unique story – and our small but mighty island – with the world, and we have found an incredible group of world-class partners to help us do this.’