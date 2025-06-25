The project includes a feature film, produced by Tatum and Pitt, which will be directed by Reid Carolin (Magic Mike, Dog) from a script he co-wrote with Jason Keller (Ford v Ferrari) and Bryan Johnson. The docuseries is also being produced by Tatum’s company, Free Association, and Pitt’s company, Plan B, alongside Entertainment 360 and European studio Mediawan, with support from Entourage Ventures.