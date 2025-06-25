A fundraising appeal to bring a well-known cat back home to the Isle of Man has raised more than £1,000 in just a few days.
Dusty, the much-loved feline often spotted roaming the grounds of Noble’s Hospital, vanished earlier this month, sparking concern among staff and regular visitors.
She was last seen on Friday, June 13, climbing into a white van parked in the hospital’s overflow car park.
To everyone’s surprise, Dusty was later discovered safe and well - more than 400 miles away in Devon.
It appears the curious cat had hopped into the van without the driver’s knowledge and taken an unexpected trip across the Irish Sea.
Now, thanks to a fundraising campaign set up by Nicola Walton, efforts are under way to cover the cost of getting Dusty safely back to the Isle of Man.
Any additional funds will be donated to a local animal charity.
The campaign has attracted widespread attention and support, with donations quickly surpassing the £1,000 mark.
At the time of writing, the exact figure raised stands at £1,106 - more than £300 over the initial £750 fundraising target.