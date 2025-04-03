Steve Mercer is lucky to have survived his 10th TT after his bike collided head-on with a course car during a red-flagged evening qualifying session.
But now he’s bought a Honda Fireblade and says once he’s completed modifications to it, he intends to book in for a ride at Brands Hatch.
Posting on Facebook, Mr Mercer said he had always believed that one day he would ride again.
He said: ‘Honestly, I can’t put into words how good this feels.
‘I’ve just bought this 2021 Fireblade and I feel like I’ve hit a massive milestone.
‘I’ve not been on a Superbike for seven years, but I’ve always believed that one day I’ll ride again.
‘I certainly wasn’t going to let that crash in 2018 end all.
‘I don’t know where this will go, if it’ll just be a ride out at Brands Hatch to end it how I wanted or if I start riding again regularly. ‘
He added: ‘I need to change a few bits like fit a power shifter so I can change gear on the handlebars, find a way to clip feet on footrests and get some riding kit sorted.
‘But once I’ve got the bike ready, I’m going to book in to Brands Hatch for a day. I’ll keep you all posted as to when that is. Thank you all for the support .’
On May 30, 2018, Mr Mercer was at the front of a group of riders returning to the pits against the normal course direction when his bike was in collision with a course car at Ballacrye, near Ballaugh.
The course car, driven by an ACU official with a police sergeant and constable as passengers, was on its way to the accident near Churchtown which claimed the life of Manx TT star Dan Kneen during that evening’s qualifying session.
Race organisers the Auto Cycle Union has admitted liability over the crash in which Mr Mercer suffered significant and life-changing limb and spinal injuries.
Proceedings were issued but it was dealt with by way of an out of court settlement.
At a court hearing to decide whether his case could go ahead, the ACU’s advocate said there had been an ‘error on the part of the marshal’ who had released the drivers to return wrong way to the Grandstand.
An independent inquiry into what could have been a multiple-fatality collision was commissioned by the ACU.
Led by lawyer Rob Jones, a former chief executive of the Motor Sports Association, it was held in private and, outside the ACU, the report was only released to a few political members and officers in the Department for Enterprise.
Even Mr Mercer was not allowed to see a copy.