A coroner has admitted the reasons why a young motorcyclist lost control of his bike and fell into the path of an oncoming vehicle may never be known.
21-year-old Nesta Haselden died following a collision with another vehicle close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm an August 7 last year.
An inquest into his death was held on Friday which shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
The collision involved a Yamaha 125 being driven by Nesta, a Hyundai travelling in front - both heading towards Douglas - and a Nissan Micra travelling towards Peel.
Giving evidence at the inquest, collision investigator PC Steffan Hoy said the weather was fine and sunny but there was no glare.
He said there was no evidence of sudden braking from the Kona in front or any evidence of bad driving prior to the collision by anyone involved - including Nesta.
There were suggestions Nesta may have been using his mobile phone prior to the crash as witnesses said they saw a music app playing while the phone lay on the ground.
However, prompted by questions from advocate Stephen Wood who was representing Nesta’s family, collision investigator PC Steffan Hoy conceded the phone could have been activated by one of Nesta’s AirPods falling out of his ear following the crash.
In a statement read out at the inquest, Nesta’s mum Leesandra Cain said her son was a non-smoker who didn’t take drugs and had little interest in alcohol.
She said he worked at Barclays Bank and also volunteered at a local youth club.
Nesta passed his motorcycle test at the beginning of 2023 and his dad described him as a ‘good and confident’ rider.
Ms Cain said Nesta had been working from home that day and had been heading to a work football match when the incident happened.
In a statement, the driver of the Micra said he saw the Kona travelling towards him but not the bike initially.
He said: ‘I then saw the bike. The bike looked to be shaking and out of control.
‘The bike fell into my path and there was nothing I could do to avoid the collision.’
In a statement, the passenger in the Kona said he heard a bang behind him, and they stopped. He saw the bike ying on its side and the rider close by. He called 999 and then checked Nesta for a pulse.
Another person came to help. He removed Nesta’s helmet and began CPR until further help arrived. However, Nesta passed away a short time later.
Both the drivers of the Micra and Kona were tested for alcohol and drugs, but all results were negative. The cars and the bike were also tested, and no defects were found.
In a previous statement, Nesta’s family paid tribute to him and described how devastating his death has been.
They said: ‘He touched so many lives and in return we have seen so much support. We have felt the love.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.
‘We just thought we would take the time to thank everyone who has showed us love during the loss of our son Nesta-Lee Robert Haselden.
‘We want to say to all the people who sent wishes, prayers, flowers or donated to his GoFundMe page, we are so grateful.
‘We have been so numb and haven’t spoken out as we still don’t know what happened. What lead to his passing?
‘We are broken, we don’t know what to do and we have got no answers.
‘We just want to let you know we are not being ignorant or ungrateful, we are just still in limbo not knowing how our son is not home.’
Deputy Coroner Rebecca Cubbon said it was impossible to say exactly what caused the collision. She said she could not be satisfied Nesta was using his mobile phone prior to the crash.
She said: ‘For reasons I cannot say, Nesta lost control of his bike.
‘There were no defects, and it was a bright, sunny day. It was a straight road and there no complaints about the standard of driving of anyone involved prior.’
Ms Cubbon determined Nesta’s death was ‘accidental’.