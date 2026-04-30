A charity event marking the start of Isle of Man TT race week will see a series of specially created model bikes auctioned off to raise funds for cancer support on the Isle of Man.
The Mannin Cancers Support Group is hosting the event on Friday, May 29 at the Opul Mercury Club at the TT Grandstand.
The evening will centre around the auction of 15 full-sized Isle of Man TT-inspired model bikes, created as part of the charity’s ‘Mannin Bikes - Wheelie Good Cause’ campaign.
The ‘TT Legends’ series of model bikes celebrates some of the most iconic machines to have raced at the event over the past 50 years, with designs based on original liveries.
The initiative was first launched in August 2024, when the charity unveiled plans to invite businesses and organisations to sponsor and design replica bikes.
The project followed previous fundraising schemes involving decorated animal sculptures and aimed to draw on the island’s international reputation for motorcycle racing.
At the time, organisers said the bikes would be matched with racing teams and display authentic liveries, before being showcased during TT events and later auctioned to raise funds.
Past models were previously put on display at the TT Grandstand in Douglas, attracting interest from fans and visitors.
The campaign has since gained backing from a number of TT figures and local organisations. Renowned DJ Carl Cox, owner of Carl Cox Motorsport, is acting as the charity’s ambassador, while several businesses previously sponsoring individual bikes reflecting their branding.
Mannin Cancers, a sibling charity of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, raises funds to improve the patient experience for those diagnosed with cancer on the Isle of Man.
Over the past 13 years, the charity has raised more than £9 million, including support for facilities such as the Manx Breast Unit at Noble’s Hospital.
This year’s auction will be led by specialist auctioneer Richard Bromell of Charterhouse Auctioneers and Valuers, who said there had already been strong interest in the lots.
He said: ‘We are delighted to be involved with this great charity, and have already had a lot of interest, so we are expecting bidding for the lots to be enthusiastic.
‘Not everyone will be lucky, so prepare for some competition.’
Two additional lots will also be included - an Isle of Man TT-branded model signed by leading riders and a model recognising the contribution of TT marshals to the event.
The auction will be hosted by former Senior Isle of Man TT winner Steve Plater and will feature appearances from a number of TT personalities who will be sharing stories from the races.
Guests will also be offered a two-course meal, a welcome drink and live music from Sunset Jet, with a pay bar available on site.
Organisers say the event aims to bring together TT fans and residents while raising funds for a cause that supports people living with cancer across the island.
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