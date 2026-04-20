A new initiative aimed at bringing the Manx language into everyday life across the island has been launched this week.
Meaning ‘Hurray for the Isle of Man’, the initiative centres around a pocket-sized passport which encourages people to use basic Manx words and phrases in real-life settings.
Thousands of colourful, locally printed passports have been distributed to families through primary schools, while members of the public can also pick one up free of charge from a range of locations from Saturday, May 2.
Retailers, cafés and cultural venues have been encouraged to sign up as participating ‘destinations’, where visitors can practise their Manx and collect stamps as they travel around the island.
The scheme forms part of the activities planned for Blein ny Gaelgey - the Year of the Manx Language - a year-long celebration taking place throughout 2026 in partnership with Jeebin, the Manx language network.
Culture Vannin is delivering a wide programme of events as part of the initiative, aimed at increasing visibility and use of the language in communities.
A number of organisations have already signed up as passport destinations, including Manx National Heritage sites and Isle of Man Railways ticket offices.
Participants can collect 18 different stamps across three categories of destination: Shapp, Cultoor and Bee as Jough - representing shops, culture, and food and drink venues.
Culture Vannin’s co-ordinator for the Year of the Manx Language, Tiffany Kerruish, said the scheme is intended to make the language feel more accessible.
She said: ‘It will be fantastic to hear Manx greetings such as Moghrey mie (good morning) or Gura mie ayd (thank you) spoken in real settings.
‘Whilst it is all for fun, the hope is that the passports will help us all feel more comfortable using occasional Manx words when we are out and about.’
A full list of participating destinations is available via a QR code printed inside the passport.
Once completed, participants can submit their passports to be entered into a prize draw taking place after the autumn half-term holiday.
Prizes include an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company voucher, family tickets for heritage attractions, Manx-themed jewellery and a range of food and drink offers from participating businesses.
Culture Vannin director Breesha Madrell said the initiative had been made possible through collaboration.
She said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to the Domestic Event Fund and Island Escapes for funding, and to our colleagues at Isle of Man Post Office for their support in providing freepost for the prize draw.
‘The Year of the Manx Language is all about partnerships, and we are always happy to discuss ideas with businesses.’
Organisers say it is not too late for businesses or organisations to join the scheme, with participation free of charge.