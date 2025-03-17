The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) closed the A3 at Creg Willey’s Hill between Ballig Bridge and Cronk Y Voddy for up to a fortnight on Monday. This closure will be 24 hours a day.
The drainage works have been requested by the TT race organiser ACU Events Ltd over concerns water is seeping onto the course which could be dangerous for the racers.
Posting on Facebook, the DOI said: ‘This closure is to allow construction of an improved surface water drainage system on the lower section of Creg Willey’s Hill, between Glen Helen and Sarah’s Cottage.
‘This will require a full width excavation of the carriageway to install a culvert, which will bisect the road. Additional roadside drainage will also be installed. The carriageway will then be fully resurfaced and re-lined.’
But the DOI says there will be access for residents living in the area.
The department said: ‘Residential properties between Ballig and Glen Helen will be accessible from Ballig Bridge and the south at all times.
‘Residential properties between Sarah’s Cottage and Cronk Y Voddy crossroads will be accessible from Kirk Michael and the north at all times.
‘A signed diversion route via Poortown Road/Peel/Kirk Michael will be in operation throughout.’
The DOI says the work is essential to ensure this year’s TT can go ahead.
It explained: ‘This work has been instigated by a request from the race organiser ACU Events Ltd, supported by the Department for Enterprise, to alleviate the risk of water seeping onto the carriageway causing a potential hazard to motorcycles travelling at race speed during the TT and MGP Races.
‘This work has been identified as essential to allow these events to run in 2025.’