Organisers of the Isle of Man TT have teased a new set of official race themed merchandise.
It comes just days before the products are officially launched.
The new range will be called the ‘Corners Capsule’ collection.
The first items in the series will go on sale on Thursday (September 5).
The collection will feature t-shirts, caps and hoodies and will form part of the Official Mountain Collection.
And fans have been given a sneak peak of the new clothing in a special promotional video released by Isle of Man TT organisers.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man TT said: ‘The TT Mountain Course remains essential to the TT story—not just as the ultimate test of rider and machine, but as a symbol of freedom and choice.
‘Phase One of the capsule features five t-shirts, three caps, and two hoodies, each celebrating some of the most popular sectors, corners, and landmarks like fan favourites Bray Hill, K-Tree, and Creg-Ny-Baa.
‘The collection includes authentic reproductions of the latest course sign artwork, along with unique graphics that capture the special connection between the Mountain Course and the storied history of the Isle of Man TT Races.
TT fans are able to sign up for early access to the clothing ahead of its official launch at 8am this Thursday.