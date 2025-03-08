A popular Isle of Man sightseeing tour firm is to close later this year.
The owners of Isle of Man Trike Tours have announced it will cease trading at the end of October.
Posting on Facebook about their decision to ‘close the doors’ on the Douglas-based business, owners Dave Cubbon and Kat Stamp said: ‘As we prepare to start our 2025 season we have some news to share.
‘It’s been an incredible ride, filled with fun, laughter, joy and excitement, but also with often seemingly insurmountable odds.
‘We now have a desire to spend more time as a family so unfortunately it’s time for this chapter to close for us.
‘With tours stopping at the end of October, we still have the full season ahead of us and intend to make the most of it.
‘We’d love to have you all out with us for one last ride and for those that have vouchers to use - get booked in.
‘Fingers crossed for some good weather on this beautiful island to see us out.’
The Castlemona Avenue business was launched in August 2011 by Andy and Wendy Turner with Dave and partner Kat taking over in 2017 after the Turners retired.
The firm has four motorcycle trikes which is uses to take people on various tours of the island including its popular laps of the Mountain Course.
Last year it won a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award which ranks it in the online travel company’s top 10% of things to do worldwide.
During the 2024 TT period the firm’s bikes covered more than 6,000 miles conducting tours.