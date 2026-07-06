More than 80,000 TT+ Live Passes were purchased for this year's TT, according to new figures released by the Department for Enterprise (DfE).
Data disclosed in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows that 81,135 Live Passes were bought in 2026, up from 57,040 when the streaming service launched in 2022.
The figures also reveal continued growth in the platform's free registered user base, with cumulative 'freemium' subscribers increasing from 128,318 in 2022 to 393,100 this year.
Annual Live Pass purchases have risen steadily overall, from 57,040 in 2022 to 63,860 in 2023, 75,642 in 2024, before dipping slightly to 73,798 in 2025.
This year's total represents the highest number of paid passes sold since the service began.
Based on the standard UK and Isle of Man Live Pass price of £23.99, the 2026 sales would equate to gross subscription income of around £1.95 million, before any discounts, overseas pricing, VAT or other adjustments are taken into account.
However, the DfE declined to disclose the actual revenue generated, annual production costs, a country-by-country breakdown of subscribers or figures showing how many customers purchased a pass but never logged in to watch the service.
The department confirmed it holds the information but said it was exempt from disclosure under Section 30 of the Freedom of Information Act, relating to commercial interests.
In its response, the DfE said releasing the information ‘would be likely to prejudice the commercial interests and competitive position of the department’.
It argued that publishing commercially sensitive data relating to revenue, production costs, audience behaviour and market distribution could weaken its negotiating position in future discussions over media rights, sponsorship, broadcast agreements and supplier contracts.
After carrying out the required public interest test, the department concluded that ‘the public interest in maintaining the exemption outweighs the public interest in disclosure’.