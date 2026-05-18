Klaus Krumpl’s return to his famous camping spot in Dhoon has once again signalled to many that the Isle of Man TT is just around the corner.
The much-loved visitor from Duisburg, Germany, arrived on the island on Wednesday, May 13, marking his 46th consecutive year attending the world-famous races.
Now aged 73, Klaus has become something of a TT institution himself, with generations of locals and race fans recognising the familiar sight of his camp perched on the grassy bank at the corner of Ballaragh Road near Dhoon Glen.
Affectionately known as ‘Gruseleck’, roughly translating to ‘scary corner’ in German, the site has become synonymous with Klaus and his annual TT pilgrimage.
This year, his remarkable connection to the spot has been further recognised with the unveiling of a plaque at the spot, celebrating his decades-long tradition and the friendships he has built on the island over the years.
As ever, Klaus arrived in style, bringing yet another different Porsche with him, something that has become a hallmark of his yearly visits.
Before he had even fully settled in, locals had already dropped off supplies and stopped by to welcome him back, reflecting the affection many Manx people have for the German TT superfan.
Despite speaking only limited English, Klaus has never struggled to connect with those around him.
Armed with a smile, a handshake and obvious enthusiasm for the island, he said he was ‘delighted’ to be back in what has become his second home.
Klaus first discovered the TT in 1981 after reading about the event in a motorcycle magazine.
‘I was fascinated immediately and wanted to experience it myself,’ he recalled.
What began as a passion for motorcycle racing has gradually evolved into something far deeper.
While the racing initially drew him to the island, Klaus says it is now the people, landscape and atmosphere that keep bringing him back year after year.
He said: ‘At first it was the racing. But after all the time I’ve spent here, that passion is not as intense anymore.
‘I’m fascinated by the island, the people and the land itself. They are friendly, helpful and very warm people.’
Reflecting on how the island has changed during his four-and-a-half decades of visits, Klaus believes the Isle of Man has managed to retain much of its character and tradition.
‘Yes, things have changed, but where in the world hasn’t changed?’ he said.
‘Even though the world has changed, the island has remained relatively intact compared to the past.
‘There is still so much tradition here and the appearance of the island itself has stayed virtually identical.’
The story behind Gruseleck itself has also become part of TT folklore.
During his first trip, poor weather and exhaustion forced Klaus and his friends to stop at the roadside spot after travelling for around 40 hours.
One of his friends had even dropped his bike there before they decided to camp for the night.
‘We pulled the bikes onto the slope, put up the tents and went to sleep,’ Klaus explained.
‘The next morning the sun was shining and my friend said: “Did something happen to us? Because we’re in paradise.” Since then, we’ve always stayed here.’