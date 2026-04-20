Daily opening hours are proposed as 12pm to 9pm, with extended hours until 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Organisers have outlined a planned capacity of 2,500 people on site at any one time but anticipate daily footfall could reach up to 5,000 visitors, based on last year’s turnout.
The festival will once again showcase a range of Manx food and drink producers, alongside a licensed bar featuring locally made beers and spirits, a children’s activity area and a stage hosting live entertainment from island performers.
Mann Made Festival is the brainchild of Andy Saunders and James Bennett, who brought together a collective of local traders to establish the event.
Their aim is to provide a platform for smaller businesses to reach the thousands of visitors who travel to the island during TT.
Last year’s inaugural festival, held in 2025, proved popular despite challenging weather conditions.
Its launch evening on May 23 saw visitors turn out in wet conditions to sample the offering, with many praising the variety of local produce and the atmosphere created on site.
One visitor said at the time: ‘The weather might be a bit miserable, but this place definitely isn’t – it’s brilliant,’ while another added: ‘This is exactly what the TT needed.’
The site featured a village green-style layout with covered seating areas, helping to provide shelter while maintaining a social, open feel.
A mix of vendors offered everything from artisan snacks and handcrafted drinks to full meals made with Manx ingredients, while live music performances, from Manx musicians, throughout the day and evening drew steady crowds.
Speaking about the concept, Mr Bennett said: ‘There’s a real need for somewhere that small businesses and people producing exciting new food or drink products can access the TT crowds.
‘At the moment, a lot of events are dominated by well-established names or priced out of reach for new vendors.
‘The aim is to provide that platform at an attainable price point, without a huge financial risk. It also helps visitors and locals get a real taste of what the island has to offer.’
Organisers also see the festival as a way of drawing visitors back towards that end of Douglas during TT, particularly following changes to other major attractions in recent years.
Speaking to the Isle of Man Today previously, Mr Saunders said: ‘The expansion of the Fan Park has been great, but it’s drawn people away from this end of town. Bushy’s move from the Bottleneck to the Villa has only added to that.
‘Mann Made gives people a reason to come down this end again, start their adventure here.’