Ten-time TT winner Ian Lougher has announced his retirement from racing, bringing to a close a remarkable 42-year career on the Mountain Course.
The Welsh rider made more than 130 TT starts, winning 10 times and claiming 29 podiums. He first raced on the Mountain Course in the 1983 Manx Grand Prix before taking his maiden TT win in the 1990 Junior TT, setting a 250cc lap record that stood for nine years.
Lougher went on to secure victories across a range of classes and eras, from 125cc and 250cc two-strokes to Supersport and Production machines. His adaptability was underlined in 2002 when he claimed a double victory in the 125cc and Production 600cc races. His final TT wins came in 2009, taking the Lightweight 250cc and Ultra Lightweight 125cc titles.
Although he retired from TT competition some years ago, Lougher continued to race in the Classic TT and most recently finished on the podium in the 2025 Lightweight Classic TT behind Michael Dunlop.
Announcing his retirement, the 62-year-old told iomttraces.com: ‘Forty-four seasons is a long, long time to still be racing, isn’t it? I never imagined after that first outing in 1982 that I’d still be competing more than four decades later.
‘I’ve always said I’d keep racing as long as I was competitive, and I like to think I’ve managed that. I’m not one for just riding around at the back.
‘I’m 62 now, and while I still don’t get nervous going through the bottom of Bray Hill at 140mph, you can’t go on forever, and I don’t want to put my old body through any more. Racing has literally been my life.’
Lougher will now continue his involvement in the sport through his team, ILR Racing, developing the next generation of road racers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.