SportCheer Isle of Man, the national governing body for cheerleading and performance cheer in the island, has announced its inaugural national team try-outs for the 2026 season.
The event marks a major step forward in the development of the sport in the Isle of Man, and try-outs will take place at Move It Studios in Hutchinson Square, Douglas.
They are open to dancers and athletes from all backgrounds across the island. Experience in cheerleading or performance cheer is not required, and athletes from all studios, clubs, and sporting disciplines are invited to participate.
The first try-out date is on Sunday, October 12 (pom doubles, pom development and jazz development) from 10am to 2pm, with the second date being Monday, October 13 (cheerleading - stunting and tumbling) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
SportCheer Isle of Man aims to use the try-outs as a springboard to identify and nurture the island’s next generation of national athletes.
The organisation’s long-term vision includes building teams capable of representing the Isle of Man at the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Championships and other global competitions.
For the 2026 season, the focus will be on establishing strong development teams and entering athletes into the pom doubles division. As the programme grows, SportCheer Isle of Man hopes to expand into additional performance and cheerleading categories.
‘These first ever national team tryouts are a milestone for the island and an opportunity for any athlete with the passion, drive, and commitment to step forward,’ said Louisa Boyd, chair of SportCheer Isle of Man.
‘SportCheer exists to create opportunities and pathways for young people across our island to achieve at the highest level of our sport. Could our next worlds athlete be you?’
The coaching team for the national programme features a group of experienced professionals from across the Manx dance and cheerleading community, including studio directors, choreographers, and national-level coaches.
The team includes Louisa Boyd, Kate Caine, Riki Grosvenor, Emily Challenor, Ellie Caine, Aimee Vernon, Sarah Craine (Move It Studios), Charlotte Scarffe (CNDC and Isle Dance), Jo Cowley (Dynamic Dance Centre) and Caitlin Cowin (Theatrix).
Emma Bowker and Emma Moore are also advisor coaches from the UK.
A spokesperson from SportCheer Isle of Man commented: ‘The coaching team comprises some of the island’s most experienced teachers, choreographers, and studio leaders, as well as Manx coaches now based in the UK.
‘Collectively, they bring a wealth of expertise to guide and inspire the island’s next wave of athletes.’
Athletes interested in trying out can find full details and registration information at https://www.moveit.im/sportcheerisleofman/tryouts
