People visiting the Isle of Man this year to enjoy the TT, Southern 100 and Manx Grand Prix are being reminded to ensure they have adequate travel insurance place prior to setting off.
Manx Care say they’re issuing the warning ahead of TT 2024 as visitors may need it whilst on-island.
In the majority of cases, visitors who require health and care support during their stay, including urgent or emergency care, will be covered for most costs they incur under the reciprocal healthcare agreement already in place between the Isle of Man and the UK.
However, visitors travelling to the island from countries outside the UK are unlikely to be covered, and therefore are generally only entitled to urgent and emergency services free of charge.
All other services, including admission into hospital following treatment in the emergency department, medicines and diagnostic tests (with limited exceptions, for example treatment for infectious diseases such as Covid-19) must be paid for.
If admitted to hospital on the island, all overseas visitors will be expected to provide insurance details or pay for any medical bills prior to their discharge.
Oliver Radford, Manx Care’s executive director of health services, said: ‘Please be reassured that urgent treatment – for example for someone involved in a road accident or who suffers a medical episode – will always be provided to anyone who needs it.
‘Insurance queries should never delay or prevent urgent treatment being given.
‘However, we urge you to ensure that you do have your own appropriate level of insurance in place.
‘The reciprocal healthcare agreement does not cover all eventualities, which could be very costly if you become ill and require healthcare support, and even more costly if you have no insurance in place at all.
‘We’re also reminding people to make sure they’ve packed enough prescription medication and any other forms of medicine, tablets or equipment with them before leaving home. We want all visitors to enjoy a safe, healthy and worry-free TT.’